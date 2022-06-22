Andreescu books quarter-final date with top-seeded Kasatkina at Bad Homburg Open
Shapovalov's losing streak hits 6 in defeat to No. 56 Bonzi at Mallorca Championships
Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated Britain's Katie Swan 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday at the Bad Homburg Open grass-court tennis tournament.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., needed one hour 37 minutes to complete the second-round victory.
She will next face top-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-finals. Kasatkina, the world No. 13, defeated Germany's Jule Niemeier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
The 64th-ranked Andreescu has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup event.
The 2019 U.S. Open champion opened the tournament with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan.
WATCH | Andreescu through to quarters in Germany:
Shapovalov skid continues
Meanwhile, Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships.
It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event.
Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva).
Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., double-faulted six times and had 19 unforced errors to just six for his opponent.
Shapovalov's last victory came almost six weeks ago when he beat Spain's Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 at the Rome Masters.
