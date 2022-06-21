Bianca Andreescu cruises in German event
Canada defeats 7th-seeded Martina Trevisan in first round at Bad Homburg Open
Canada's Bianca Andreescu cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win over seventh seed Martina Trevisan in first-round action Tuesday at the Bad Homburg Open grass-court tennis tournament.
Andreescu broke her Italian opponent six times on nine chances in the match. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., only faced two break points, though she was unable to save either of them.
Trevisan, a semifinalist at the French Open earlier this month, struggled with her serve throughout the one-hour 15-minute match. She committed four double-faults and converted just 38.2 per cent of first serve points.
WATCH | Andreescu advance in Germany:
Andreescu improved her career record against Trevisan to 2-0. The two hadn't faced each other since 2017, when they met in the quarterfinals of an ITF event in Santa Margherita Di Pula, Italy.
Andreescu will next face Katie Swan. The No. 233 from Britain moved on with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 upset of American Sloane Stephens.
