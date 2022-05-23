Andreescu earns 3-set victory to advance to 2nd round at French Open

Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday in Paris, France.

Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to winning next two sets 7-5 and 6-0.

The former world No. 4 is looking to build on her successful clay court season following a months-long absence to recuperate physically and mentally from a tough 2021 season.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., is one of four Canadians still competing in Paris.

Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime, both of Montreal, will be back on the clay on Wednesday following first round wins on Sunday. Fernandez, the tournament's 17th seed, will play Czech Katerina Siniakova, while Auger-Aliassime, seeded ninth on the men's side, meets Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play his opening-round match on Tuesday against Denmark's Holger Rune.

Andreescu wins final 2 sets to claim victory:

Osaka to potentially skip Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka says she is "leaning more towards not playing" at Wimbledon again because the WTA and ATP have said they will not award ranking points this year after the All England Club banned players from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The four-time Grand Slam champion and former top-ranked player sat out Wimbledon in 2021 as part of a mental health break following her withdrawal at the French Open.

After losing in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday, Osaka said the tennis tours' move to withhold ranking points from Wimbledon "is kind of affecting my mentality" and she is "not 100 per cent sure if I'm going to go there."

She said she is "the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up," but added that she needs to think about the issue more before making a final decision and could change her mind.

Osaka's return to the French Open ended in the first round Monday.

The former top-ranked player lost her opening match to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 at Roland Garros on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who took two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open.

Anisimova is a 20-year-old American who reached the French Open semifinals in 2019. She also beat Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open in January.

Osaka double-faulted twice on break point, once in each set. After the second, which gave Anisimova a 4-3 lead, Osaka took a 40-0 lead in the next game but the American held.

Osaka played with tape on her left Achilles. She was stretching it and kicking it with her right foot when she was broken in the seventh game of the second set.

Swiatek advances with 29th straight victory

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has extended her winning streak to 29 matches by advancing to the second round of the French Open.

The Polish player, who won the French Open title in 2020, beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 in the first round on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Swiatek's winning streak is the longest by any woman since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013. She has won the title at her past five tournaments.

Swiatek has also won a tour-leading 14 sets at 6-0 this season.

Defending champ Krejcikova upset

Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women's champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.

Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

It was Krejcikova's first match since February because of an injured right elbow.

The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.