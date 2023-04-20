Canada's Shapovalov falls in straight sets to Tsitsipas at Barcelona Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been bounced from the Barcelona Open.

He lost in straight sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the clay court tournament's Round of 16 on Thursday.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas beat Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2 in less than 80 minutes.

Shapovalov was the only Canadian competing in the ATP Tour event.

The 14th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had five aces to Tsitsipas's one.

But Shapovalov had 12 double faults to Tsitsipas's three.

Tsitsipas was also more accurate with his serve, winning 70 per cent on his first serve and 89 per cent on his second, compared to 66 and 60 respectively for Shapovalov.

Faced de Minaur next

Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov.

Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021. He lost in this year's Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.

The Italian broke Nishioka's serve three consecutive times to close out the third set in a match that lasted more than two hours.

Sinner moved to 26-6 for the season, having reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo. The eighth-ranked Italian will next face either Cameron Norrie or Lorenzo Musetti.

Tenth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5.

Later, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will play 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in a match between Spaniards.