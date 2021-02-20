Skip to Main Content
Osaka beats Brady at Australian Open for 4th Slam

Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title by pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final on Saturday in Melbourne.

Tennis star now victorious in her past 21 matches

Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Jennifer Brady of the United States in the Australian Open women's final on Saturday in Melbourne. (Matt King/Getty Images)

Osaka used a six-game run from 4-all in the opening set Saturday to take control and improve to 4-0 in major finals. She is the first woman to start her career that way since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago.

Osaka has won her past 21 matches at all tournaments dating to last season. That includes a championship at last year's U.S. Open. She also won the U.S. Open in 2018, and the Australian Open in 2019.

The 23-year-old Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her family when she was three.

Brady is a 25-year-old American who was playing in her first Grand Slam final.

She had to go through a hard quarantine for 15 days when she first got to Australia in January because someone on her flight tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived.

