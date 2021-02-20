Osaka beats Brady at Australian Open for 4th Slam
Tennis star now victorious in her past 21 matches
Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title by pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final on Saturday in Melbourne.
Osaka has won her past 21 matches at all tournaments dating to last season. That includes a championship at last year's U.S. Open. She also won the U.S. Open in 2018, and the Australian Open in 2019.
The 23-year-old Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her family when she was three.
"I told everyone that you were going to be a problem and I was right."<br><br>An Osaka-style compliment, no doubt <a href="https://twitter.com/jennifurbrady95?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jennifurbrady95</a> 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/naomiosaka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@naomiosaka</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AO2021?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AO2021</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/UMnukGGMlD">pic.twitter.com/UMnukGGMlD</a>—@AustralianOpen
Brady is a 25-year-old American who was playing in her first Grand Slam final.
She had to go through a hard quarantine for 15 days when she first got to Australia in January because someone on her flight tested positive for COVID-19 when they arrived.
