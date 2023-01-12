Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Nadal, Djokovic can only meet in final at Australian Open

Rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were placed on opposite halves of the Australian Open bracket in the draw Thursday, meaning the owners of a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles could only meet in the final at Melbourne Park.

Auger-Aliassime faces Pospisil in all-Canadian opening-round matchup

Courtney Walsh · The Associated Press ·
A male tennis player swings his racket with his left hand as the ball moves through the air towards him.
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand during a practice session on Tuesday ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. Nadal faces a potentially challenging match against British player Jack Draper in the opening round. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were placed on opposite halves of the Australian Open bracket in the draw Thursday, meaning the owners of a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles could only meet in the final at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Australia, returns to the hard-court tournament after missing it last year when his visa was revoked and he was deported from the country because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. He also couldn't compete at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the tournament which begins Monday.

Iga Swiatek, the women's No. 1-ranked player, takes on German Jule Niemeier, who is ranked No. 68, in the opening round. The Polish player was a semifinalist at Melbourne Park in 2022, a year in which she won the French and U.S. Open titles.

But the main first-round focus will be on Nadal, who faces a potentially challenging match against British player Jack Draper. Draper, who is 21, was a semifinalist in the Next Gen Championships in November and will also play in a semifinal of the Adelaide International on Friday.

All-Canadian matchup

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Vasek Pospisil in an all-Canadian opening-round matchup, while compatriot Denis Shapovalov, who is ranked No. 20, will face Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

Another opening-round highlight has five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray against Italian Matteo Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist who is the No. 13-seeded player.

Murray defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-3 in an exhibition match on Thursday and is pleased with his form.

"It is always difficult in exhibition matches to play like it is the first round of a Grand Slam but I wanted to try to leave everything out on the court to give my body the best preparation, to see how I was moving, to see how I was serving, and it went well," Murray said.

The potential men's quarterfinals by seeding are: Nadal vs. No. 7 Daniil Medvedev in what would be a rematch of last year's final at Melbourne Park, won by Nadal after dropping the initial two sets, and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Auger-Aliassime in the top half; and Djokovic vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev, and No. 2 Casper Ruud vs. No. 8 Taylor Fritz in the bottom half.

Nadal has a leading 22 Grand Slam singles titles, one more than Djokovic.

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who faces Roman Safiullin in the opening round, will play Djokovic in an exhibition match on Friday in Melbourne.

"I am one of the best players in the world, so I am definitely going to go into the Australian Open and any Grand Slam with confidence," Kyrgios said.

Women's draw

Ons Jabeur, who reached both the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in 2022, is seeded second and plays Tamara Zidansek in the women's draw.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who led the U.S. team that claimed the mixed teams United Cup in Sydney last week, faces Jacqueline Cristian from Romania in the first round.

Australia's Billie Jean King Cup captain Alicia Molik, who attended the draw at Melbourne Park, said Pegula is a contender.

"I feel like she has the mental fortitude and I really feel like she can be here late in the stage of the Australian Open," Molik said.

Leylah Fernandez will face France's Alize Cornet in the opening round, while Bianca Andreescu will go up against No. 25 Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Fellow Canadian Rebecca Marino will face China's Zhu Lin.

Seventh-seeded Coco Gauff, who won a tournament in Auckland last week, faces a tough first-round test against Katerina Siniakova, who defeated her in the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November.

The potential women's quarterfinals are: Swiatek vs. Gauff in what would be a rematch of last year's French Open final, won by Swiatek, and Pegula vs. No. 6 Maria Sakkari in the top half of the bracket; and Jabeur vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka, and No. 4 Caroline Garcia vs. No. 8 Daria Kasatkina in the bottom half.

Another big first-round match is two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka against Sofia Kenin, who won the title at Melbourne Park in 2020.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now