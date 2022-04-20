Auger-Aliassime bumps slump to beat qualifier at Barcelona Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime shook off his recent rust to win his opening match at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 9 in the world and seeded third in the event, withstood a spirited challenge from Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner to claim a 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 clay-court victory.

The Montreal native landed 71 per cent of his first serves with seven aces, while Taberner, the world No. 94, connected on 81 per cent of his first serves but had no aces.

Auger-Aliassime slumped into the tournament, with just one win in his previous four events.

His recent struggles followed a highly successful start to the season that saw him help Canada win the ATP Cup, move on to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, win his first ATP title in Rotterdam and advance to the final in Marseille.

