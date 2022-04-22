Skip to Main Content
Auger-Aliassime eliminated by Schwartzman in Barcelona Open quarter-finals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open.

Canadian falls in 2nd match of day after downing Frances Tiafoe in Round of 16

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a backhand during his third-round victory against American Frances Tiafoe at the Barcelona Open on Friday. He would later be eliminated by Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open.

The 21-year-old from Montreal fell despite nailing eight aces in the match, while Schwartzman didn't record a single one.

Auger-Aliassime, the ninth-ranked player in the world, squandered opportunities in the match as he double-faulted four times and allowed Schwartzman to break him four times in six chances.

On the opposite end, the 15th-ranked Argentine saved eight of 10 break-point tries Auger-Aliassime had and played a more solid game, winning 64 per cent of his service points compared to 59 per cent the Canadian managed.

WATCH | Schwartzman comes from behind to beat Auger-Aliassime:

Auger-Aliassime ousted from Barcelona Open quarter-finals by Schwartzman

2 hours ago
Duration 4:00
Argentine Diego Schwartzman defeated number three seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. 4:00

Schwartzman will see Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, ranked 19th in the world, in the semifinals of the clay-court event.

The quarter-final appearance was Auger-Aliassime's best showing during this year's clay court showing. He was previously knocked out in the round of 32 at Monte Carlo and the round of 16 in Marrakech.

It was Auger-Aliassime's second match of the day, after he beat American Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the Round of 16 by a score of 7-5, 6-4.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime downs Tiafoe in straight sets:

Auger-Aliassime defeats Tiafoe to advance to Barcelona Open quarter-finals

7 hours ago
Duration 3:17
Number three seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal defeated American Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 and will play in the Barcelona Open quarter-finals later in the day. 3:17

With files from CBC Sports

