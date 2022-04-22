Auger-Aliassime eliminated by Schwartzman in Barcelona Open quarter-finals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open.

The 21-year-old from Montreal fell despite nailing eight aces in the match, while Schwartzman didn't record a single one.

Auger-Aliassime, the ninth-ranked player in the world, squandered opportunities in the match as he double-faulted four times and allowed Schwartzman to break him four times in six chances.

On the opposite end, the 15th-ranked Argentine saved eight of 10 break-point tries Auger-Aliassime had and played a more solid game, winning 64 per cent of his service points compared to 59 per cent the Canadian managed.

Schwartzman will see Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, ranked 19th in the world, in the semifinals of the clay-court event.

The quarter-final appearance was Auger-Aliassime's best showing during this year's clay court showing. He was previously knocked out in the round of 32 at Monte Carlo and the round of 16 in Marrakech.

It was Auger-Aliassime's second match of the day, after he beat American Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the Round of 16 by a score of 7-5, 6-4.

