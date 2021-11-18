Olympic gold medallist Zverev joins Djokovic, Medvedev in semis at ATP Finals
Last semifinal berth determined Friday, Andrey Rublev plays Casper Ruud
The top three players have advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals.
Third-ranked Alexander Zverev joined No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the last four at the season-ending event for the top eight players by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.
Having qualified second in his group behind Medvedev, Zverev's semifinal opponent will be Djokovic, who won the other group.
Medvedev's semifinal opponent will be determined on Friday when Andrey Rublev meets Casper Ruud on the final day of round-robin play.
Zverev lost to Djokovic at the Australian Open and U.S. Open this year but beat the Serb at the Tokyo Olympics en route to the gold medal.
"We played basically every single big event this year on hard court against each other," Zverev said. "So it's only right that we play each other here as well. ... It's always close when we play each other, so I'm looking forward to hopefully another tough one."
Performing at their best
Zverev, the 2018 champion at the finals, didn't face a single break point against Hurkacz, a first-time qualifier.
Both players served 11 aces amid quick conditions inside the Pala Alpitour.
"There is going to be a lot more long rallies (against Djokovic)," Zverev said. "I think we are going to run a lot more. I think we are going to suffer, in a way, a lot more, as well.
"Every single match that we played we both needed to be at our best. One or two points decided the matches. I expect no different here."
Zverev's victory means that Medvedev's final group match later against Jannik Sinner — an alternate who replaced the injured Matteo Berrettini — is largely meaningless.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?