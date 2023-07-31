Andreescu bows out of Citi Open in 1st match of hard-court season

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the Citi DC Open after losing to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the first round on Monday.

Andreescu, currently 44th in the WTA rankings, came into the match as the underdog with Kostyuk ranked 34th.

The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., lost despite winning 51.7 per cent of the points, largely thanks to a dominant first set.

It was Andreescu's first match of the hard-court season, having last played in a third-round loss to world No. 5 Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon before taking some time off.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., plays her first-round match in D.C. on Tuesday against American Bernarda Pera after making it through qualification.

Andreescu's attention now turns to Montreal for the National Bank Open — a tournament she won in 2019 as a precursor to winning the U.S. Open.

Her first-round match in Montreal is set for next Tuesday night.