Andreescu bows out of Citi Open in 1st match of hard-court season
Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the Citi DC Open after losing to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the first round on Monday.
Canadian now turns focus to National Bank Open in Montreal
Andreescu, currently 44th in the WTA rankings, came into the match as the underdog with Kostyuk ranked 34th.
The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., lost despite winning 51.7 per cent of the points, largely thanks to a dominant first set.
It was Andreescu's first match of the hard-court season, having last played in a third-round loss to world No. 5 Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon before taking some time off.
Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., plays her first-round match in D.C. on Tuesday against American Bernarda Pera after making it through qualification.
Andreescu's attention now turns to Montreal for the National Bank Open — a tournament she won in 2019 as a precursor to winning the U.S. Open.
Her first-round match in Montreal is set for next Tuesday night.