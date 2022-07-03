Sinner outlasts Alcaraz in 4-set battle to advance to Wimbledon quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner outduelled Carlos Alcaraz in a matchup of up-and-comers to reach his first Wimbledon quarter-final, although he needed six match points to put his opponent away on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Sinner failed to convert two match points in the third-set tiebreaker but recovered to win 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 on Centre Court against the 19-year-old Alcaraz. In terms of combined age, it was the youngest men's singles matchup in the round of 16 or later at Wimbledon since 17-year-old Boris Becker beat Henri Leconte in the quarter-finals in 1985.

The 10th-seeded Sinner had three more match points at 5-2 in the fourth but the No. 5-seeded Alcaraz saved them all before holding serve. Sinner then saved a break point in the next game before finally converting his sixth match point with a forehand winner.

He will face the winner of the match between defending champion Novak Djokovic and unseeded Tim van Rijthoven.

In other action, Cam Norrie became the first British man in five years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals, beating Tommy Paul in straight sets on No. 1 Court.

The ninth-seeded Norrie was only broken once as he won 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

He is the first British male quarter-finalist since Andy Murray in 2017 and will face David Goffin of Belgium. Norrie reached a career-high ranking of No. 10 this year but this is the first time he's been past the third round of a Grand Slam tournament.

The 30th-seeded Paul was playing at Wimbledon for the first time and was trying to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-final.

Dabrowski wins mixed doubles, ousted from doubles

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Australian partner John Peers continue their march onto the quarter-finals following a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Brazilian duo Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Dabrowski is the last Canadian standing at Wimbledon after Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime were all eliminated in singles play earlier in the tournament.

Peers and Dabrowski will be back in action Monday as they face India's Sania Mirza and Croatian Mate Pavic.

In what was a busy day for the Ottawa native, Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos were ousted from women's doubles competition.

The duo lost to Americans Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk in straight sets by a score of 6-4, 6-3.

Jabeur, Maria advance to quarters

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur saved five set points in the first-set tiebreaker before beating Elise Mertens 7-6 (9), 6-4 to reach her second straight Wimbledon quarter-final.

Jabeur came from 6-3 down in the tiebreaker, then broke the 24th-seeded Mertens in the final game of the second set when her opponent double-faulted on match point on No. 1 Court.

Jabeur will face unseeded Marie Bouzkova, with both players trying to reach their first Grand Slam semifinal.

Tatjana Maria saved two match points in the second set before beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the age of 34.

The 103rd-ranked Maria won 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. The German is the oldest woman left in the singles draw and had only been past the second round once in 34 previous Grand Slam appearances.

She saved two match points at 5-4 in the second set, then had a chance to serve out the match at the same score in the third but was broken. But she broke Ostapenko again and then converted her second match point when the Latvian sent a service return wide.

Maria's previous best result at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round at Wimbledon in 2015. She lost in the first round in her last eight major appearances. Ostapenko reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.