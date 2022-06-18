Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Medvedev punches ticket to Halle Open final with win over Otte

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev beat Oscar Otte on Saturday to advance to the final of the Halle Open, a week after he was runner-up at 's-Hertogenbosch.

26-year-old will play Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday's final

The Associated Press ·
Russia's Daniil Medvedev is into the final of the ATP 500 Halle Open, but won't be able to compete at Wimbledon. (Carmen Jaspersen/Getty Images)

Back-to-back finals in grass-court tournaments would seem an ideal Wimbledon warm-up for most players. But Russia's Daniil Medvedev can't play at the All England Club this season.

The top-ranked Medvedev beat Oscar Otte 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Halle Open in Germany, a week after he was runner-up at 's-Hertogenbosch. Otte had set point at 5-3 up in the first set but Medvedev broke back before forcing the tiebreaker.

The 26-year-old Russian will play Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday's final after the big-serving Polish player beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in the quarter-finals on Friday to Hurkacz. 

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime eliminated in Germany:

Auger-Aliassime ousted in Halle Open quarter-finals

1 day ago
Duration 3:01
Number four seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was defeated by number five seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6(2), 7-6(4) in the quarter-finals in Halle, Germany.
Wimbledon starts June 27 without Medvedev or any other players from Russia and its ally Belarus. Wimbledon's decision to impose the ban over Russia's invasion of Ukraine broke with the other Grand Slams and with the men's and women's tours, which won't award ranking points for the grass-court major.

That hasn't stopped Medvedev building momentum on grass, though. His win over Otte left him 6-1 on grass this season, with the only loss a shock upset to then-205th-ranked Tim van Rijthoven at last week's 's-Hertogenbosch final in the Netherlands.

The decision on ranking points at Wimbledon also works in Medvedev's favour since he only reached the fourth round last year so has fewer points expiring than tournament winner Novak Djokovic.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

