Canada's Pospisil drops quarter-final match to Djokovic at Tel Aviv Open
No. 2 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia also advanced to the semis
No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic is into the semifinals after taking down Canada's Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Friday in Israel.
The Serbian is playing his first ATP event since Wimbledon in July. Pospisil made the draw as a lucky loser and defeated eighth seed Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands and Israel's Edan Leshem before giving Djokovic a fight for one hour, 53 minutes.
Next up, Djokovic will face Russia's Roman Safiullin, who defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia also advanced when British qualifier Liam Broady withdrew with an injury. In the semifinals, Cilic will face France's Constant Lestienne, who upset American fourth seed Maxime Cressy 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (3).
WATCH | Djokovic takes down Pospisil:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?