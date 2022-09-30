Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·ROUNDUP

Canada's Pospisil drops quarter-final match to Djokovic at Tel Aviv Open

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic is into the semifinals after taking down Canada's Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Friday in Israel.

No. 2 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia also advanced to the semis

Canada's Vasek Pospisil, left, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic shake hands after their men's singles quarter-final tennis at the 2022 Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Tel Aviv, Israel on Friday. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

The Serbian is playing his first ATP event since Wimbledon in July. Pospisil made the draw as a lucky loser and defeated eighth seed Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands and Israel's Edan Leshem before giving Djokovic a fight for one hour, 53 minutes.

Next up, Djokovic will face Russia's Roman Safiullin, who defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia also advanced when British qualifier Liam Broady withdrew with an injury. In the semifinals, Cilic will face France's Constant Lestienne, who upset American fourth seed Maxime Cressy 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (3).

WATCH | Djokovic takes down Pospisil:

Djokovic battles past his friend Pospisil to reach semis in Tel Aviv

9 hours ago
Duration 2:45
Novak Djokovic survived a first set tie break to beat Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-6, 6-3 in Israel on Friday.
