Canada's Pospisil drops quarter-final match to Djokovic at Tel Aviv Open

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic is into the semifinals after taking down Canada's Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Friday in Israel.

The Serbian is playing his first ATP event since Wimbledon in July. Pospisil made the draw as a lucky loser and defeated eighth seed Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands and Israel's Edan Leshem before giving Djokovic a fight for one hour, 53 minutes.

Next up, Djokovic will face Russia's Roman Safiullin, who defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia also advanced when British qualifier Liam Broady withdrew with an injury. In the semifinals, Cilic will face France's Constant Lestienne, who upset American fourth seed Maxime Cressy 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (3).

