Canada's Pospisil advances to face Djokovic in quarter-finals at Tel Aviv Open

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic looked sharp in his first ATP match in 2 1/2 months as he rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Spain's Pablo Andujar on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Tel Aviv Open in Israel.

The Serbian has eight aces among 29 winners and committed just eight unforced errors in his first tour match since winning Wimbledon on July 10. Djokovic broke Andujar's service four times during the 87-minute match.

Djokovic was unable to play on the recent U.S. hardcourt circuit and missed the U.S. Open due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Djokovic next faces Canadian lucky loser Vasek Pospisil, who cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Israeli qualifier Edan Leshem.

Among other matches, Arthur Rinderknech of France had 35 winners and saved a match point during a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7) win over third-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

British qualifier Liam Broady scored a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over No. 5 seed Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, and France's Constant Lestienne took down Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-4, 6-2.

Vasek Pospisil advances at Tel Aviv Watergen Open Duration 1:33 Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil was a 6-3, 6-2 straight sets winner over Israel's Edan Leshem at the ATP 250 Tel Aviv Watergen Open Thursday.

Ruud advances at Korea Open

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway had 18 winners against seven unforced errors while fighting for a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals at the Korea Open in Seoul.

Jarry had a 13-6 edge in aces as well as 35 winners against 22 unforced errors. Ruud, who qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals with the win, will next face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, who beat countryman Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-4.

Second-seeded Brit Cameron Norrie posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over Japanese wild card Kaichi Uchida. Norrie will next face eighth-seeded Jenson Brooksby, who beat South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 6-4.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked a spot in the quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 7-5, 6-4 victory against Spain's Jaume Munar in his opening match at the ATP 250 event. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native will face Radu Albot of Moldova on Thursday night.

