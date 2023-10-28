Content
Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Holger Rune to advance to Swiss Indoors final

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime will get a chance to defend his championship at the Swiss Indoors tennis event on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime advanced to the title game with a 6-3, 6-2 semifinal win over top seed Holger Rune of Denmark on Saturday.

A men's tennis player, wearing a blue patterned tennis kit, raises his racquet to acknowledge the crowd.
Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime reacts after winning against Denmark's Holger Rune in their men's single semifinal match at the Swiss Indoors ATP 500 tournament in Basel on Saturday. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Auger-Aliassime advanced to the title game with a 6-3, 6-2 semifinal win over top seed Holger Rune of Denmark on Saturday.

The six-seeded Auger-Aliassime used a strong service game — firing five aces and winning 82 per cent of his first serves— to make short work of world No. 6 Rune.

The semifinal was a rematch of last year's final, which Auger-Aliassime won 6-3, 7-5.

His opponent on Sunday will be Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who downed France's Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in Saturday's other semifinal.

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime won four ATP tournaments, including the Swiss Indoors, in 2022, but he has yet to win a title this year and his world ranking has dropped from a career-high sixth to 19th.

