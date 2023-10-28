Content
Auger-Aliassime continues Swiss Indoors title defence, will face top-seeded Rune in semis

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime secured his spot in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament Friday with a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (1) victory over Alexander Shevchenko.

Defending champ from Montreal advances with 3-set win over Russian qualifier

The Canadian Press ·
A male tennis player pumps his right fist in celebration in front of a net while looking to his right and holding a racket in his left hand.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates during his 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (1) quarterfinal victory over Alexander Shevchenko of Russia at the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel on Friday. (Pierre Albouy/Reuters)

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 19th in the world, needed two hours and 36 minutes to down the Russian qualifier.

The Canadian fired 16 aces in the match.

Auger-Aliassime, the defending champion in Basel, will face Holger Rune, the tournament's top seed and sixth-ranked player in the world, in Saturday's semifinal.

It's a rematch of last year's final, which Auger-Aliassime won 6-3, 7-5.

Fourth-seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland faces France's Ugo Humbert in the other semifinal

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime beats Shevchenko to reach semis in Basel:

Defending champ Auger-Aliassime reaches Swiss Indoors semis

2 hours ago
Duration 4:16
Featured VideoMontreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Russian Alexander Shevchenko 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(1) to advance to the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel, Switzerland, and set up a rematch of last year's final against Holger Rune of Denmark.
