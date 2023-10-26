Content
Tennis

Defending champ Auger-Aliassime advances to Swiss Indoors quarterfinals

Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday in Basel.

The Canadian Press ·
A male tennis player throws a ball into the air with his left hand as spectators watch from the stands.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, pictured in August, is looking for a strong end to a tough season. Thursday's win improved his season record to 19-18. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Auger-Aliassime broke his opponent four times on six chances and won 56 per cent of total points.

He also played a clean game with just three unforced errors, while van de Zandschulp made seven.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded sixth, will next face Alexander Shevchenko.

The Russian qualifier advanced with a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) win over third seed Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Auger-Aliassime won last year's Swiss Indoors to cap a run of three straight tournament victories.

This year, he is simply looking for a strong end to a tough season. Thursday's win improved his season record to 19-18.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime rolls past Van de Zandschulp:

Auger-Aliassime advances to Swiss Indoors quarterfinals

24 hours ago
Duration 1:51
Featured VideoThe defending champion defeated Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-2 to move on.
