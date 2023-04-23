Swiatek successfully defends Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title, beating Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek defended her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Swiatek saved the only break point she faced and took two of her six opportunities to win her 13th title overall in one hour 50 minutes. It was her third successful title defence after Rome last year and Doha this year.

Sabalenka had reached the Stuttgart final for the third year in a row. She was beaten by the world No. 1 on each occasion, losing to Ashleigh Barty in 2021, then Swiatek last year and this.

This year the Belarussian was appearing as the world No. 2-ranked player. It was the first time the world's top two met in a WTA singles final since then-No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep for the 2018 Australian Open title.

Rune shrugs off injuries

Holger Rune defended his BMW Open title with a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3) win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the final on Sunday in Munich.

Van de Zandschulp retired from last year's final with an aching chest and the 19-year-old Rune was made to work significantly harder to retain the title, eventually sealing the win after nearly three hours of play.

Rune, who had previously never lost a set at the Munich event, had a problem with his upper right arm in the third set, but he managed to save four championship points and recover from twisting his ankle before dominating the tie-break.

It's Rune's fourth tour-level title.