Auger-Aliassime defeats Humbert to reach Stuttgart Open semis
Canadian next plays American veteran Sam Querrey on Saturday
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open after posting a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) win over France's Ugo Humbert on Friday.
Auger-Aliassime, seeded third at the ATP 250 grass-court tennis event, relied on his powerful serve, striking 17 aces to Humbert's four.
Both players held serve throughout the tightly contested match. Humbert and Auger-Aliassime each faced just three break points, and saved them all.
Auger-Aliassime evened his career record against Humbert at 1-1. Their first meeting also came on grass, with Humbert defeating Auger-Aliassime in the second round of Wimbledon in 2019.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime downs Humbert to advance to semis:
Auger-Aliassime next faces American veteran Sam Querrey on Saturday. It will mark the first ATP Tour meeting between the two.
Querrey advanced to the semifinals with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Switzerland's Dominic Stephan Stricker.
WATCH | Shapovalov wins rain-delayed match to reach Stuttgart Open quarters:
Also Friday, top seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faced Croatia's Marin Cilic in a quarterfinal match.
He earlier defeated Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-3 in a rain-delayed match.
