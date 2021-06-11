Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Auger-Aliassime defeats Humbert to reach Stuttgart Open semis

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open after posting a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) win over France's Ugo Humbert on Friday.

Canadian next plays American veteran Sam Querrey on Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a backhand during his match against Ugo Humbert of France at the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany. (Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open after posting a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) win over France's Ugo Humbert on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded third at the ATP 250 grass-court tennis event, relied on his powerful serve, striking 17 aces to Humbert's four.

Both players held serve throughout the tightly contested match. Humbert and Auger-Aliassime each faced just three break points, and saved them all.

Auger-Aliassime evened his career record against Humbert at 1-1. Their first meeting also came on grass, with Humbert defeating Auger-Aliassime in the second round of Wimbledon in 2019.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime downs Humbert to advance to semis:

Auger-Aliassime storms into Stuttgart semis

Sports

2 hours ago
3:21
No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal defeated No. 6 seed Ugo Humbert of France 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) to advance to the semifinals in Stuttgart, Germany. 3:21

Auger-Aliassime next faces American veteran Sam Querrey on Saturday. It will mark the first ATP Tour meeting between the two.

Querrey advanced to the semifinals with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Switzerland's Dominic Stephan Stricker.

WATCH | Shapovalov wins rain-delayed match to reach Stuttgart Open quarters:

Shapovalov wins rain-delayed match to advance to Stuttgart quarter-finals

Sports

5 hours ago
1:27
After rain on Thursday pushed their third set to Friday morning, top seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals in Stuttgart, Germany. 1:27

Also Friday, top seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faced Croatia's Marin Cilic in a quarterfinal match.

He earlier defeated Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-3 in a rain-delayed match. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now