Tsitsipas eyes 1st Barcelona Open title after 4th consecutive win over Musetti
5th-ranked Greek to face defending champ Alcaraz or Evans after 2018, 2021 losses
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to reach the final of the Barcelona Open for a third time on Saturday.
The fifth-ranked Greek saw off Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 on the outdoor clay court.
Tsitsipas will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Daniel Evans on Sunday.
Both players struggled with their service games. Tsitsipas converted six of his 11 break points, while Musetti made good on five of 10.
"It was very physical out there," said Tsitsipas, who improved his record against Musetti to 4-0. "We had to cover lots of metres on the court and he had some incredible defensive shots that I really didn't expect at all. It was such a mental challenge."
Tsitsipas reached the final at Barcelona in 2018 and 2021, losing both times to 12-time winner Rafael Nadal. Nadal missed this year's edition due to a hip injuring that has sidelined him since January.
WATCH | Tsitsipas ousts Shapovalov in Barcelona round of 16:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?