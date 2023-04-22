Tsitsipas eyes 1st Barcelona Open title after 4th consecutive win over Musetti

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to reach the final of the Barcelona Open for a third time on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Greek saw off Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 on the outdoor clay court.

Tsitsipas will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Daniel Evans on Sunday.

Both players struggled with their service games. Tsitsipas converted six of his 11 break points, while Musetti made good on five of 10.

"It was very physical out there," said Tsitsipas, who improved his record against Musetti to 4-0. "We had to cover lots of metres on the court and he had some incredible defensive shots that I really didn't expect at all. It was such a mental challenge."

Tsitsipas reached the final at Barcelona in 2018 and 2021, losing both times to 12-time winner Rafael Nadal. Nadal missed this year's edition due to a hip injuring that has sidelined him since January.

