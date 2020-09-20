Simona Halep to play for elusive Italian Open title after 13th straight win
Top seed to face Karolina Plísková or Marketa Vondrousová on Monday in Rome
Chasing her first title in Rome, top-seeded Simona Halep reached her third Italian Open final after beating Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Sunday to improve her record in tennis' restart to 9-0.
Muguruza struggled with her serve and double faulted on the final two points of the two-hour 16-minute match.
Halep, who lost to Elina Svitolina in the 2017 and 2018 finals, will face either Karolina Plísková or Marketa Vondrousová in Monday's championship match.
The second-ranked Halep is 13-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tour's five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by raising another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U.S. Open due to travel and health concerns.
WATCH | Simona Halep undefeated since tennis restart:
In the men's semifinals later, it's top-ranked Novak Djokovic against Casper Ruud of Norway and eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman against 12th-seeded Denis Shapovalov.
Schwartzman beat nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal late Friday.
After fans had not been allowed in at the Foro Italico all week, 1,000 spectators were being admitted in for the semifinals and finals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.