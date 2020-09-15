Shapovalov makes quick work of Guido Pella in 1st round at Italian Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round of the Italian Open.

The No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat world No. 37 Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.

Shapovalov won 85 per cent of points when he got his first serve in (22 of 26), well above Pella's 62 per-cent clip (22 of 40).

Shapovalov will face world No. 109 Pedro Martinez, a qualifier from Spain, in the second round.

WATCH | Denis Shapovalov cruises to straight-sets win in Rome:

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., beats Guido Pella with a strong performance 6-2, 6-3. 2:43

The 21-year-old Shapovalov is coming off a run to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face France's Adrian Mannarino in a first-round match later Tuesday.

No fans at Foro Italico

No. 16 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal lost his first-round match to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Monday.

WATCH | Felix Auger-Aliassime out at Italian Open:

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-4, 7-5. 1:49

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's first match since being defaulted from the U.S. Open will come against local wild-card entry Salvatore Caruso in the second round.

The 87th-ranked Caruso defeated American qualifier Tennys Sandgren 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) Tuesday in the opening round at the empty Foro Italico, where fans are being kept away because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caruso saved a match point late in the third set before closing it out after nearly three hours on a steamy 32 C day.

The top-ranked Djokovic, who had a first-round bye, said Monday that he learned "a big lesson" after he was thrown out of the tournament in New York for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.

Djokovic beat Caruso in straight sets in their only career meeting in the third round of last year's French Open.

In other matches Tuesday: