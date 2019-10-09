Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Tsitsipas in 2nd round

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime has fallen short in his bid to upset Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas for the third time this year.

The 19-year-old from Montreal lost 7-6(3), 7-6(3) in two hours and three minutes to the world's seventh-ranked player in the second round of the $8.3-million US Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 19th in the world, beat Tsitsipas earlier this year at Indian Wells, Calif., (hard court, like Shanghai) and London/Queen's Club (grass court). The Canadian was 3-0 against Tsitsipas, 21, in the junior ranks.

Tsitsipas will face world No. 34 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the third round.

"Great. Very nice," said Tsitsipas, when asked how it felt to finally beat the 19th-ranked Auger-Aliassime. "I did things differently this time, but I prefer not to say what I did differently," he added with a smile.

Fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev also advanced to the Round of 16 with a 7-6 (13), 7-6 (3) win over French qualifier Jeremy Chardy.

Zverev, who served 21 aces, saved three set points in the first-set tiebreaker. He won that tiebreaker on his sixth set point.

"It was a great tiebreaker obviously," Zverev said. "We both served incredibly well and didn't hit a lot of second serves ... Against Jeremy I always knew it was going to be tough especially on a surface like that, which is lightning fast. I think it's the fastest surface on tour."

Chardy has now lost 11 consecutive matches against top 10 opponents dating back to when he defeated then fourth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the 2018 Miami Masters.

The 16th-seeded John Isner was the only one of three Americans, beating Lucas Pouille of France 7-5, 6-3.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Novak Djokavic 6-3, 6-3, and Taylor Fritz fell to seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-2, 6-4.