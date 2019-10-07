Surging Shapovalov likes chances against top-ranked Djokovic in Shanghai
'I think I have a chance to beat him,' Canadian says after 10th win in past 14 matches
Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil have advanced to the second round of the Shanghai Masters.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-2 on Monday.
Vancouver's Pospisil, a qualifier for the tournament, upset No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Shapovalov, who has won 10 of his past 14 matches after some rough months during much of the spring and summer, next faces world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Wednesday.
It's going to be a tough one, but I have a great game.— Canada's Denis Shapovalov on facing top-ranked Novak Djokovic at Shanghai Masters
He took Djokovic to four sets in the third round of the Australian Open, but only won four games in the second round at the Rome Masters.
"It's going to be a tough one, but I have a great game and I think I have a chance to beat him."
Found rhythm on opponent's serve
The 20-year-old Shapovalov, ranked 36th in the world, won 27 of 29 points on first serve en route to a win over the 51st-ranked Tiafoe.
WATCH | Denis Shapovalov falls to David Goffin at Japan Open:
"The start of the match was really important and I was trying to step up from the first game," Shapovalov said. "I think the first game helped me find a rhythm on his serve."
Pospisil, whose ranking has slipped to 248th after a back injury sidelined him for the first half of 2019, now has two main-draw wins on the season.
11 aces
Both have been upsets. He beat then-world No. 9 Karen Khachanov of Russia in the opening round of the U.S. Open before his win Monday over the 16th-ranked Schwartzman.
Pospisil was dominant with his first serve against Schwartzman, winning all 33 points when he got it in. Eleven of those were aces.
Pospisil will face world No. 63 Joao Sousa of Portugal in the second round on Tuesday.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime faces qualifier Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in a first-round match on Tuesday.
With files from The Associated Press
