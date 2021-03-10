Shapovalov beats Pospisil in all-Canadian match at Qatar Open
Denis Shapovalov beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-4 in an all-Canadian second-round match at the Qatar Open today.
Richmond Hill, Ont., native is now 2-1 against Pospisil lifetime
The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., never faced a break point against Pospisil.
While Shapovalov got only 55 per cent of his first serves in, he converted on 21 of 25 points on second serve (84 per cent).
Shapovalov is now 2-1 against Pospisil lifetime.
Vancouver's Pospisil, ranked 67th in the world, beat Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell in the first round, while Shapovalov got a first-round bye.
Shapovalov, the world No. 11, will face the winner of a match between No. 6 seed David Goffin of Belgium and American Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour 250 event.
