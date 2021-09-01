Andreescu remains perfect at U.S. Open taking 3-set victory over Golubic

Canada's Bianca Andreescu had to pull out a third set to keep her perfect U.S. Open record.

Struggling with some physical issues, the 2019 champion went the distance Tuesday to beat Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in New York.

Andreescu, seeded sixth, has been plagued by injuries since beating Serena Williams to win her U.S. Open debut as a 19-year-old and they popped up again as she played the last women's match of the first round.

After rallying to win the first set Tuesday, she needed treatment from a trainer in the second, looking upset as she hid her face in a towel at one point.

The Canadian appeared to be on the ropes when she was broken to fall behind 3-2 in the third set, but kept her composure to advance.

The Mississauga, Ont., native had 36 unforced errors in the two hour 48 minute match, but stuck around with seven aces.

Next up for Andreescu is American Lauren Davis.

Andreescu outlasts Golubic in marathon match win at US Open

Shapovalov rebounds after early exit in Cincinnati

Canada's Denis Shapovalov cruised into the second round of men's singles competition at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over Argentina's Federico Delbonis on Tuesday in New York.

The seventh seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., fired 14 aces and won 90 per cent of first serve points.

Shapovalov cruises through 1st round at U.S. Open

Shapovalov did not face break point and broke Delbonis five times on 11 chances in a match that lasted one hour 48 mintues.

The Canadian outscored Delbonis 38-11 on winners and complemented his service game by claiming nine of 11 net points.

Shapovalov will face Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the second round.

Two weeks ago, the 22-year-old Shapovalov dropped a tightly contested match to Benoit Paire of France at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, where he struggled with his serve at times.

Also, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil went the distance before ousting Italy's Fabio Fognini with a come-from-behind victory.

The 28th-seeded Italian was up two sets before Pospisil found another gear and took the match 2-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in three hours 17 minutes.

Next up for the Canadian is Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

Pospisil completes comeback thriller against Fognini at US Open

Djokovic outlasts Rune in 4-set victory

Novak Djokovic has started his bid to make history at the U.S. Open with a four-set victory over Danish teenager Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune.

The top-seeded Djokovic is trying to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 and collect a record-breaking 21st major singles championship.

Djokovic was not perfect but he didn't need to be. He won 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1 to get to the second round.

Rune is an 18-year-old who is ranked 145th and qualified at Flushing Meadows.

Rune started having problems with cramps in the third set.

Top seed Barty advances in straight sets

Women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty knocked off Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6 (7) in her first U.S. Open match in two years.

The reigning Wimbledon champion, Barty skipped last year's open because of the pandemic. Barty's Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and at the 2019 French Open came on grass and clay. She's trying to make a major breakthrough on hard courts.

The 25-year-old Barty shook off a lull in the second set and won in a sensational tiebreak. She finished with 31 winners, including 11 aces.

Zvonareva was the 2010 U.S. Open runner-up.

Olympic champ Zverev wins quick opening match

Alexander Zverev opened his bid for a second straight U.S. Open final appearance with a win in his opening match.

Zverev needed only one hour 40 minutes to beat Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6 2, and has won 12 consecutive matches.

Zverev won the first two sets last year in the final against Dominic Thiem before losing the match. It was Zverev's first Slam final.

Zverev won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and is one of three players with four titles this season.

Pliskova, Swiatek march into 2nd round

World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova fired off eight aces to defeat American wild card Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday as she bids for an elusive maiden major.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up, built up a 5-1 lead in the first set before her 19-year-old opponent settled her nerves, and hit 10 winners in the set compared to two from McNally, before breaking the American's serve twice early in the second.

McNally, who made it to the third round at Flushing Meadows a year ago, bounced back to level the score at 3-3 but could not match Pliskova's power as the Czech closed out the match with a pair of aces.

Pliskova said she was pleased to keep the match to two sets as several top contenders, including twice champion Naomi Osaka and Barty, stand between her and a Grand Slam title.

She faces either Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan or American Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek, the youngest of 12 major champions in the women's draw, breezed into the second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over American Jamie Loeb.

Up next for the 20-year-old Pole is Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro, who beat Nao Hibino 6-1 6-4.