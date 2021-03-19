Denis Shapovalov loses heartbreaker in semis at Dubai championship

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is out of the Dubai Championships after a semifinal loss.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 7-6 (5), 4-6 at the ATP Tour 500 event on Friday.

Shapovalov lost his first service game in four matches at the tournament when the world No. 81 broke him to tie the second set at 4-4. The Canadian then double-faulted on the final two points of his next service game, while struggling badly with his ball toss, to hand Harris the second set.

Shapovalov fought off one match point in the third-set tiebreaker before Harris finished him off.

WATCH | Shapovalov suffers semifinal defeat at the hands of Lloyd Harris:

The Canadian made 41 unforced errors, 15 more than Harris.

The match lasted two hours 41 minutes.