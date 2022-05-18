Canada's Shapovalov falls to unseeded Ivashka at Geneva Open

Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost his opening match at the Geneva Open on Wednesday in Switzerland, falling 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

In a match with few break points, Ivashka saved the only one he faced against Shapovalov and converted one chance in each of the two sets he won.

Ivashka will next face unseeded Joao Sousa of Brazil.

Shapovalov's ousting wasn't the first upset of the tournament. On Tuesday, second-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia was beaten by France's Richard Gasquet.

