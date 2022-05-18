Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Canada's Shapovalov falls to unseeded Ivashka at Geneva Open

Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost his opening match at the Geneva Open on Wednesday in Switzerland, falling 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

3rd-seeded Canadian falls to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in 3 sets

The Associated Press ·
Denis Shapovalov of Canada, seen in a Rome tournament in May, was defeated 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 by Ilya Ivashka of Belarus at the Geneva Open on Wednesday in Switzerland. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost his opening match at the Geneva Open on Wednesday in Switzerland, falling 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

In a match with few break points, Ivashka saved the only one he faced against Shapovalov and converted one chance in each of the two sets he won.

Ivashka will next face unseeded Joao Sousa of Brazil.

Shapovalov's ousting wasn't the first upset of the tournament. On Tuesday, second-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia was beaten by France's Richard Gasquet.

WATCH l Shapovalov upset by Ivashka in Geneva Open round of 16:

Shapovalov upset by Ivashka in Geneva Open round of 16

3 hours ago
Duration 3:02
Ilya Ivashka of Belarus upset Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Geneva Open.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now