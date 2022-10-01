Canada's Shapovalov tops Brooksby to advance to Korea Open final

Denis Shapovalov has moved on to the Korea Open final after a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jenson Brooksby in semifinal action on Saturday.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native, who is the fourth seed in the event, fired six aces and broke on four of five opportunities in the match. He also won 72 per cent of first-serve points.

Shapovalov, 23, entered the match coming off a straight-sets quarterfinal win over Radu Albot.

American Brooksby, the eighth seed in the tournament, moved on by walkover.

Brooksby was set to face Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals.

Shapovalov will next play Yoshihito Nishioka on Sunday.