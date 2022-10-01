Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Canada's Shapovalov tops Brooksby to advance to Korea Open final

Denis Shapovalov has moved on to the Korea Open final after a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jenson Brooksby in semifinal action on Saturday.

Richmond Hill, Ont., native fires 6 aces, breaks on 4 of 5 opportunities

Canadian Denis Shapovalov, seen during the US Open in September, defeated American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-4 in the Korea Open semifinal on Saturday. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native, who is the fourth seed in the event, fired six aces and broke on four of five opportunities in the match. He also won 72 per cent of first-serve points.

Shapovalov, 23, entered the match coming off a straight-sets quarterfinal win over Radu Albot.

Brooksby was set to face Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals.

Shapovalov will next play Yoshihito Nishioka on Sunday.

