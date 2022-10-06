Canada's Shapovalov advances to quarter-finals at Japan Open
Richmond Hill, Ont., native will face 9th-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia next
Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi on Thursday.
Shapovalov, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, had his serve working in a dominating display at Ariake Coliseum. The 23-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., native, had five aces and won 81 per cent of his first serve points in a match that lasted just 57 minutes.
Richmond Hill, Ont., native Shapovalov, the No. 7 seed, will face the ninth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia in the quarter-final
Coric delivered 10 aces in his 7-5. 6-2 victory over American Brandon Nakashima on Thursday.
WATCH l Shapovalov moves on to Japan Open quarter-finals:
Meanwhile, Miomir Kecmanovic saved six match points before beating Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) Thursday to reach the quarter-finals at the Japan Open.
The Serbian was trailing 40-0 with Evans serving at 5-4 in the third set before producing series of winners to level the match.
Kecmanovic will next take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals. The American won his 13th consecutive tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (7).
Nick Kyrgios had 22 aces in his 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kamil Majchrzak. The Australian qualified for his ninth quarter-final appearance this year.
