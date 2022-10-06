Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Canada's Shapovalov advances to quarter-finals at Japan Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi on Thursday.

Richmond Hill, Ont., native will face 9th-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia next

The Associated Press ·
Dennis Shapovalov of Canada defeated Japan's Rio Noguchi in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the Japan Open quarter-final at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on Thursday. (Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi on Thursday.

Shapovalov, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, had his serve working in a dominating display at Ariake Coliseum. The 23-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., native, had five aces and won 81 per cent of his first serve points in a match that lasted just 57 minutes.

Richmond Hill, Ont., native Shapovalov, the No. 7 seed, will face the ninth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia in the quarter-final

Coric delivered 10 aces in his 7-5. 6-2 victory over American Brandon Nakashima on Thursday.

WATCH l Shapovalov moves on to Japan Open quarter-finals:

Denis Shapovalov cruises into the quarter-finals at the Japan Open

1 hour ago
Duration 2:30
Canadian Denis Shapovalov continues his resurgence, easily defeating Japan's Rio Noguchi in straight sets 6-3,6-1 and moves on to the quarter-finals at the Japan Open.

Meanwhile, Miomir Kecmanovic saved six match points before beating Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) Thursday to reach the quarter-finals at the Japan Open.

The Serbian was trailing 40-0 with Evans serving at 5-4 in the third set before producing series of winners to level the match.

"That was the first time that I was able to do that," Kecmanovic said. "I was completely tuned out of the match, and I just went for it in that moment."

Kecmanovic will next take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals. The American won his 13th consecutive tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Nick Kyrgios had 22 aces in his 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kamil Majchrzak. The Australian qualified for his ninth quarter-final appearance this year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now