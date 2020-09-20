Shapovalov's run in Rome ends in 3-set semifinal loss to Diego Schwartzman
Argentine rides thrilling tiebreak to secure spot vs. Novak Djokovic in final
Canadian Denis Shapovalov's steady run at the Italian Open ended Sunday with a semifinal loss to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.
The No. 8-seeded Schwartzman beat Shapovalov 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) to advance to Monday's finals, where he'll play world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.
Shapovalov, the No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., has had a string of good results over the last two weeks, including his first quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam at the U.S. Open last week.
The 21-year-old Shapovalov was looking to get into the final of a Masters 1000 tournament for just the second time in his career. He made the finals of the Paris Masters last November before losing to Djokovic.
WATCH | Shapo falls to Schwartzman in Rome semis:
Sunday's match was the first between Shapovalov and Schwartzman, a 28-year-old who opened the week ranked one below the Canadian at No. 15.
Schwartzman needed a thrilling tiebreak to earn the win following a third set that saw each player break the other's serve three times. The Argentine went up 5-4 in the tiebreak before earning two mini breaks for the victory.
WATCH | Schwartzman upsets King of Clay, Rafael Nadal:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.