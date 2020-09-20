Shapovalov's run in Rome ends in 3-set semifinal loss to Diego Schwartzman

Canadian Denis Shapovalov's steady run at the Italian Open ended Sunday with a semifinal loss to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

The No. 8-seeded Schwartzman beat Shapovalov 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) to advance to Monday's finals, where he'll play world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Shapovalov, the No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., has had a string of good results over the last two weeks, including his first quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam at the U.S. Open last week.

The 21-year-old Shapovalov was looking to get into the final of a Masters 1000 tournament for just the second time in his career. He made the finals of the Paris Masters last November before losing to Djokovic.

Sunday's match was the first between Shapovalov and Schwartzman, a 28-year-old who opened the week ranked one below the Canadian at No. 15.

Schwartzman needed a thrilling tiebreak to earn the win following a third set that saw each player break the other's serve three times. The Argentine went up 5-4 in the tiebreak before earning two mini breaks for the victory.

