Denis Shapovalov drops Qatar Open quarter-final against Taylor Fritz

Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to American Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open on Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., saved just one of four break points against the unseeded Fritz.
The American, ranked 33rd in the world, won for the first time in four career matches against Shapovalov.
Shapovalov was coming off a win over fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil after getting a first-round bye.
Fritz will face the winner of a match between No. 2 seed Roger Federer of Switzerland and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the semifinals.
