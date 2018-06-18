Denis Shapovalov falls in 1st round at Fever-Tree Championships
Raonic plays first match of tournament Tuesday morning
For the second straight time, Denis Shapovalov is out in the first round of a grass-court tournament.
Shapovalov, of Vaughan, Ont., lost 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (8-6) to Gilles Muller in the opening round of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club on Monday morning.
The 19-year-old Canadian won 75 per cent of his first serve points, while World No. 46 Muller capitalized on 96 per cent.
Too good! 👏<br><br>2017 <a href="https://twitter.com/QueensTennis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QueensTennis</a> semi-finalist Gilles Muller is through to round two with a 7-6(7) 7-6(6) win over Denis Shapovalov. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QueensTennis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QueensTennis</a> <a href="https://t.co/R3YzBWNGgw">pic.twitter.com/R3YzBWNGgw</a>—@TennisTV
Muller will play tournament top seed Marin Cilic in the Round of 16.
For World No. 23 Shapovalov, the loss comes just five days after he dropped his opening match to Prajnesh Gunneswaran at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany.
Fellow Canadian Milos Raonic made the final of that tournament, losing to Roger Federer 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) on Sunday.
He'll be looking to build on an impressive season opening debut on grass when he faces qualifier Yuki Bhambri in his first-round match on Tuesday morning.
The Thornhill, Ont. native is currently ranked No. 31 in the world.
