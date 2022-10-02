Canada's Shapovalov falls to unseeded Nishioka in Korea Open final
1st title of 27-year-old Japanese also came against Shapovalov at 2018 Shenzen Open
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quater-finals, was impressive in defence and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.
The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second championship match this year after reaching the Washington final in August, started the brighter and found his rythym early to claim the first set.
The ATP Tour returned to Seoul for the first time since 1996 after the city was awarded a single-year licence to stage the Korean Open.
Paying your opponent the ultimate compliment: "You're super annoying to play." <a href="https://twitter.com/denis_shapo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@denis_shapo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/yoshihitotennis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yoshihitotennis</a> 🤣<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KoreaOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KoreaOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/MTKQesRbVS">pic.twitter.com/MTKQesRbVS</a>—@TennisTV
