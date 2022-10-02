Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Canada's Shapovalov falls to unseeded Nishioka in Korea Open final

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday.

1st title of 27-year-old Japanese also came against Shapovalov at 2018 Shenzen Open

The Associated Press ·
Canadian Denis Shapovalov lost to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the men's singles final match of the Korea Open tennis championships in Seoul on Sunday. (Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press)

The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quater-finals, was impressive in defence and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second championship match this year after reaching the Washington final in August, started the brighter and found his rythym early to claim the first set.

The second set saw momentum change as Shapavolov found his range from the backcourt to take a 3-1 lead. But Nishioka rallied to take the set into a tiebreak where he held firm to win his first tournament since his maiden title at the Shenzen Open in 2018 — where he also beat Shapovalov in their only previous meeting.

The ATP Tour returned to Seoul for the first time since 1996 after the city was awarded a single-year licence to stage the Korean Open.

