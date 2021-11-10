Shapovalov defeats Vavassori to begin title defence at Stockholm Open
Richmond Hill, Ont. native had to wait 2 years to defend the only ATP title he has won
Denis Shapovalov finally got to launch the defense of his Stockholm Open title from 2019, beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Canadian has had to wait two years to defend the only ATP title he has won in his short career, with the 2020 edition cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It felt amazing to be back here," the third-seeded Shapovalov said after breaking Vavassori's serve three times in the last 16.
Shapovalov, ranked No. 18, will next play Arthur Rinderknech after the Frenchman's 6-4, 6-1 win over Jozef Kovalik. Rinderknech had advanced to the last 16 after his first-round opponent, sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik, retired with an injury.
WATCH | Shapovalov advances to Stockholm Open quarter-finals:
Fourth-seeded Dan Evans and eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe also advanced in straight sets and will meet in the quarterfinals.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray plays top-seeded Jannik Sinner in the headline match of the last 16 later.
