Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Shapovalov upset by Wu in straight sets in 2nd round of Dallas Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov suffered a 7-6 (1), 6-4 loss at the hands of China's Yibing Wu in the second round of the Dallas Open on Wednesday.

No. 3 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., commits 8 double faults, 25 unforced errors

The Associated Press ·
A male tennis player plays a forehand shot.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov, pictured during the Australian Open on Jan. 20, was eliminated in the second round of the Dallas Open on Wednesday with a 7-6 (1), 6-4 loss to China's Wu Yibing. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Canada's Denis Shapovalov suffered a 7-6 (1), 6-4 loss at the hands of China's Wu Yibing in the second round of the Dallas Open on Wednesday.

The No. 3 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., had eight aces to Wu's two, but committed eight double faults in the one hour, 33-minute match.

Shapovalov also fired 21 winners to his unseeded opponent's 12, but had 25 unforced errors to Wu's 10.

It was the Canadian's first match since his third-round loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the Australian Open on Jan. 20.

WATCH | Shapovalov eliminated by Wu in 2nd round:

Shapovalov falls in upset loss to Wu at Dallas Open

2 hours ago
Duration 2:06
China's Wu Yibing, ranked 97th in the world, beats third seed Denis Shapovalov from Richmond Hill, Ont., 7-6(1), 6-4 in the second round of the Dallas Open and advances to his first career ATP quarterfinal.

In other men's action, fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo fell 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) to Ecuador's Emilio Gomez in first-round play Wednesday.

Diallo hit 18 aces to just two double faults compared to Gomez's eight with three doubles.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now