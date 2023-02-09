Shapovalov upset by Wu in straight sets in 2nd round of Dallas Open
No. 3 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., commits 8 double faults, 25 unforced errors
Canada's Denis Shapovalov suffered a 7-6 (1), 6-4 loss at the hands of China's Wu Yibing in the second round of the Dallas Open on Wednesday.
The No. 3 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., had eight aces to Wu's two, but committed eight double faults in the one hour, 33-minute match.
Shapovalov also fired 21 winners to his unseeded opponent's 12, but had 25 unforced errors to Wu's 10.
It was the Canadian's first match since his third-round loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the Australian Open on Jan. 20.
In other men's action, fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo fell 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) to Ecuador's Emilio Gomez in first-round play Wednesday.
Diallo hit 18 aces to just two double faults compared to Gomez's eight with three doubles.
With files from CBC Sports
