Shapovalov upset by Wu in straight sets in 2nd round of Dallas Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov suffered a 7-6 (1), 6-4 loss at the hands of China's Wu Yibing in the second round of the Dallas Open on Wednesday.

The No. 3 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., had eight aces to Wu's two, but committed eight double faults in the one hour, 33-minute match.

Shapovalov also fired 21 winners to his unseeded opponent's 12, but had 25 unforced errors to Wu's 10.

It was the Canadian's first match since his third-round loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the Australian Open on Jan. 20.

Shapovalov falls in upset loss to Wu at Dallas Open Duration 2:06 China's Wu Yibing, ranked 97th in the world, beats third seed Denis Shapovalov from Richmond Hill, Ont., 7-6(1), 6-4 in the second round of the Dallas Open and advances to his first career ATP quarterfinal.

In other men's action, fellow Canadian Gabriel Diallo fell 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) to Ecuador's Emilio Gomez in first-round play Wednesday.

Diallo hit 18 aces to just two double faults compared to Gomez's eight with three doubles.