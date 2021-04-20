Shapovalov stays unbeaten against Chardy, winning clay-court opener in Barcelona
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is heading to the third round of the Barcelona Open after a 6-3, 7-5 win over France's Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday. The Canadian is now 4-0 against the 51st-ranked Chardy lifetime.
7th seed could face Auger-Aliassime in all-Canadian 3rd-round matchup
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the third round of the Barcelona Open after a 6-3, 7-5 win over France's Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.
The seventh-seeded Shapovalov, who got a bye in the first round, was playing his first clay-court match of the season.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won 68 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in, 12 percentage points better than Chardy's mark.
The Canadian is now 4-0 against the 51st-ranked Chardy lifetime.
Shapovalov could face No. 10 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal in the third round of the ATP Tour 500 event.
Auger-Aliassime meets Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in a second-round match on Wednesday, with the winner earning a date with Shapovalov.
WATCH | Shapovalov posts straight-sets victory in Barcelona:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?