Shapovalov eliminated by 50th-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin in France

Canada's Denis Shapovalov was bounced from the second round of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) loss to Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin on Wednesday in Marseille, France.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had 18 aces and won 81 per cent of first serve points, but he won just 50 per cent of second serve points, committed three double faults and failed to save the only break point he faced.
Kukushkin, ranked 50th in the world, had a more consistent service game, converting 72 per cent of first serve points and 70 per cent of second serve points. He saved both break points he faced and didn't have a double fault.
Shapovalov, the world No. 25, was seeded fourth at the hard-court tournament and had a bye in the first round. He reached the quarter-finals last week at an ATP 500 event in the Netherlands.
