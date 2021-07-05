Shapovalov to play in Wimbledon final 8 for 1st time after beating Bautista Agut

Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 win over Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday.

Shapovalov, ranked 10th at the grass-court Grand Slam, fired 15 aces in the win over No. 8 Bautista Agut and broke the Spaniard seven times on 13 chances.

"[I] played some really high-level tennis today," Shapovalov said. "It's really, really tough to pick on many things.

"Obviously I got a little bit nervous in the third set. I think it's completely normal. I dealt with that really, really well. Other than that, I played really flawless."

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will next face 25th-seed Karen Khachanov of Russia. Both will be playing in Wimbledon's final eight for the first time.

The two have met once before, with Shapovalov defeating Khachanov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on hardcourt at the 2019 Davis Cup semifinals.

"Obviously I'm expecting a long and tough battle," Shapovalov said. "He's a great player, Karen. He's definitely proven himself time and time again that he's able to beat top guys and play really well."

Later Monday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime faced fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in a fourth-round match.

Djokovic joined by parade of newcomers in quarters

Novak Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal Monday to pull even with Arthur Gore, who had a 117-year head start, while a parade of newcomers also made the final eight.

First-timers on the men's side also included Italian Matteo Berrettini, Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, Shapovalov and Khachanov.

Women advancing to their first Wimbledon quarter-final included No. 1-seeded Ash Barty, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Karolina Plíšková of the Czech Republic.

Djokovic, the two-time defending champion, held every service game to tie Gore and beat No. 17 Cristian Garin, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Gore first played Wimbledon in 1888. Djokovic made his debut in 2005, and they share third place on the men's all-time list for most men's quarter-final berths, behind Roger Federer's 18 and Jimmy Connors' 14.

"It's a privilege to break records in the sport that I truly love," Djokovic said. "I'm devoted to this sport as much as I think anybody out there on the tour. I just try to do my best."

The No. 7-seeded Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals by ousting Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Barty halts Krejčíková win streak

The unseeded, 29-year-old Fucsovics became the first Hungarian to reach the Wimbledon men's quarter-finals since 1948 by upsetting No. 5 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the quarters by rallying past 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Jabeur, seeded 21st, converted all seven-break point chances.

Barty was troubled again by a shaky serve but saved eight of 10 break points and did manage an ace on match point to end French Open champion Barbora Krejčíková 15-match win streak, 7-5, 6-3.

Barty has yet to play her best in the tournament but is the favourite to claim her second Grand Slam title. The Australian won the 2019 French Open and was the Wimbledon girls singles champion in 2011.

"I love coming out here and test myself against the best in the world," Barty told the crowd. "And there's certainly no place I'd rather be at the moment."

Sabalenka earned her first berth in a Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Plíšková, seeded eighth, has now reached the final eight at every major after hitting 10 aces and eliminating Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3.

No. 19 Karolina Muchova made Wimbledon's quarters for the second year in a row by beating No. 30 Paula Badosa 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Gauff, Keys eliminated

Coco Gauff's Wimbledon run ended in the fourth round again.

The 17-year-old American lost to former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.

It is the second time she has lost at that stage after her breakthrough run at the All England Club in 2019.

Kerber outplayed Gauff in the key moments, converting four of the five break points she created and saving four of the six that she faced.

"Coco is such a great, talented young player," Kerber said. "I'm really sure she will have a great career."

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and is the only former champion left in the women's draw.

No. 23-seeded American Madison Keys was also eliminated, losing to Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (3), 6-3.