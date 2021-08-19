Skip to Main Content
Tennis·New

Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime named to Team World for Laver Cup next month

American duo Reilly Opelka and John Isner along with Australia's Nick Kyrgios have been picked as the final players to represent Team World at next month's Laver Cup. The trio join Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, alongside Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Canadians join Americans John Isner, Reilly Opelka to take on Team Europe

Thomson Reuters ·
Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates a point against Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the National Bank Open in Toronto. Shapovalov joins fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, two Americans, an Australian and an Argentine on Team World. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

American duo Reilly Opelka and John Isner along with Australia's Nick Kyrgios have been picked as the final players to represent Team World at next month's Laver Cup, tournament organizers said on Thursday.

The trio join Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, alongside Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

"Reilly had a great run last week in Toronto to reach the finals and I've been really impressed with his recent form," said Team World captain John McEnroe.

WATCH | Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down Russia's Khachanov in Cincinnati: 

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies to beat Karen Khachanov in Cincinnati

23 hours ago
2:55
After dropping the first set, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied to win the next two sets to beat Russia's Karen Khachanov in the 2nd round at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. 2:55

Isner won the Atlanta Open last month and reached the semifinals in Toronto.

"To be on a team with guys we're normally competing against is so different and so much fun. We come together so well as a group, the chemistry is awesome and it's such a great environment to be part of," said Isner.

The Laver Cup pits six players from Team Europe against six from Team World, with four matches played each day (three singles and a doubles). Team Europe have won all the three editions so far.

This year's event will take place in Boston from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now