Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime named to Team World for Laver Cup next month
Canadians join Americans John Isner, Reilly Opelka to take on Team Europe
American duo Reilly Opelka and John Isner along with Australia's Nick Kyrgios have been picked as the final players to represent Team World at next month's Laver Cup, tournament organizers said on Thursday.
The trio join Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, alongside Argentine Diego Schwartzman.
"Reilly had a great run last week in Toronto to reach the finals and I've been really impressed with his recent form," said Team World captain John McEnroe.
WATCH | Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down Russia's Khachanov in Cincinnati:
Isner won the Atlanta Open last month and reached the semifinals in Toronto.
"To be on a team with guys we're normally competing against is so different and so much fun. We come together so well as a group, the chemistry is awesome and it's such a great environment to be part of," said Isner.
The Laver Cup pits six players from Team Europe against six from Team World, with four matches played each day (three singles and a doubles). Team Europe have won all the three editions so far.
This year's event will take place in Boston from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?