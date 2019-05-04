Canadians Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime to battle in 1st round at Madrid
No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal awaits winner of match between longtime friends
Young Canadian tennis stars Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off for the second time at the tour level in the opening round of the Madrid Open.
The longtime friends ended up in the same bracket in Saturday's draw for the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.
It was not a favourable draw for the Canadians as the winner will face No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, who gets a first-round bye, in the second round. Nadal, of Spain, is considered the best clay-court player in the world.
The 20-year-old Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 20th in the world, 10 spots ahead of the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime of Montreal.
Slow starts to clay-court season
The first tour-level meeting between the two was a memorable first-round match at last year's U.S. Open, with Auger-Aliassime retiring after falling behind 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 on a muggy day in New York.
Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime are off to slow starts in the European clay-court season after both reached the semifinals in March at the Miami Open, a Masters 1000 hard-court event. Shapovalov has lost his past two matches, while Auger-Aliassime has dropped two of three.
Shapovalov made his big breakthrough in 2017 when he stayed at Auger-Aliassime's house in Montreal during a run to the Roger Cup semifinals, which included a major upset of Nadal in the round of 16.
Milos Raonic and Bianca Andreescu, Canada's top-ranked singles players on the men's and women's sides, will not play in the Madrid Open because of injuries.
