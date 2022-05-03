Shapovalov ousted from Madrid Open after 3-set loss to Murray in 2nd round

Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Madrid Open on Tuesday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to former No. 1 Andy Murray in second-round action on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.

Shapovalov put himself in an early hole as he struggled with his command in a wild first set. He won just 48 per cent of his service points and managed to win just seven out of 25 points on return.

Murray broke Shapovalov twice on three chances in the opening set, and the Scotsman defended the only break point he faced.

Murray, a two-time Madrid Open champion, had the chance to take control of the second set at 2-2 with a chance for a break. But he was unable to convert, and Shapovalov roared back to force a deciding set.

Denis Shapovalov falls to Andy Murray in 2nd round of Madrid Open Duration 4:10 Former world No. 1 Andy Murray of Great Britain defeated Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Madrid Open. 4:10

Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, couldn't build on his second-set success, and Murray put the game away with his fourth break of the match.

Murray will next face top seed Novak Djokovic.

Eighth-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who opens his tournament Wednesday against Chile's Cristian Garin, is the last Canadian remaining in singles competition.

Andreescu eliminated by Pegula

Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the round of 16 at the Madrid Open following a 7-5, 6-1 loss to American Jessica Pegula.

Pegula, the tournament's 12th seed, had Andreescu on her heels for most of the match, winning 57.1 per cent of the total serve points available to her.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, fought off 14 of 17 break points in the opening set, before being broken three times on four attempts in the decisive second set.

Pegula advances to the quarter-final against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, who defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to reach her third WTA 1000 quarter-final.

Andreescu entered the clay-court tournament with a world ranking of 111.

She reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in October 2019 thanks to her breakout season that saw her win prestigious events in Toronto and Indian Wells, Calif., in addition to her first Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Bianca Andreescu eliminated by Jessica Pegula in Madrid Open round of 16 Duration 3:49 12th seed Jessica Pegula of the United States downed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open. 3:49

Djokovic beats Monfils to reach 3rd round

Novak Djokovic got off to a good start at the Madrid Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Gael Monfils in the second round.

The top-ranked Djokovic, looking to regain his best form ahead of the French Open, saved all five break points he faced and converted the three he had against the 21st-ranked Frenchman.

It was the Serb's 18th straight win over Monfils. The match was interrupted at 2-2 in the first set as rain forced the roof on centre court to be closed.

Djokovic had needed three sets in each of his last three victories this season, all in Serbia before losing the final there to Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic had lost Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match in Monte Carlo, which was his only other clay tournament this season.

He arrived in Madrid with a 5-3 record and had played in only one hard-court tournament after having not been allowed to participate in the Australian Open because of his vaccination status. He lost to Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarter-finals.

Djokovic, a three-time winner in Madrid, next faces either former No. 1 Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov.

In other matches:

Rublev reached the third round after rallying to a 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over 20-year-old Jack Draper of Britain. The eighth-ranked Rublev is seeking his first Masters 1000 title. The win in Serbia last month added to his titles in Dubai and Marseille. Only Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have also won three titles this season.

Marin Cilic defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, while Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jenson Brooksby lost their first-round matches in straight sets. Tiafoe lost to Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-3 and Brooksby lost to Roberto Bautista Agut 6-0, 6-2.

Teenage sensation Alcaraz will later make his singles debut against Nikoloz Basilashvili. Nadal, returning from injury, starts his Madrid Open campaign on Wednesday.

2-time Slam finalist Anderson retires

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson, who reached as high as No. 5 in the ATP rankings, announced his retirement Tuesday.

The South African lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 U.S. Open final and fell to Novak Djokovic in the 2018 Wimbledon championship match.

Anderson, who turns 36 on May 18, won seven career ATP Tour titles.

"I don't remember a time in my life when I wasn't playing tennis," Anderson said in his announcement on social media. "I started on the journey 30 years ago when my Dad put a racquet in my hands and told me if I was willing to work hard, I could be one of the best players in the world.

"I've had ups and downs, but I wouldn't change it for anything. My journey helped me become the man who I am today."

Anderson turned pro in 2007 after a standout college career at Illinois. His high ranking occurred in 2018 and he won $17.7 million US in prize money.