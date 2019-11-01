Denis Shapovalov cruises to semifinals at Paris Masters with dominant win over Monfils

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov continued his impressive run at the Paris Masters with a 6-2, 6-2 quarter-final win over France's Gael Monfils on Friday.

Shapovalov was dominant in his latest victory over a top opponent, building on early breaks in both sets and not letting 13th-seed Monfils get into the match.

The 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., currently ranked 28th in the world, posted his third straight win over a top-15 opponent. He also defeated 11th-seed Fabio Fognini in the second round and stunned world No. 6 Alexander Zverev in the round of 16.

The win ensures Shapovalov will finish the season with a top-20 ranking on the ATP Tour.

Shapovalov will face either No. 2 Rafael Nadal or No. 35 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Saturday's semifinals.

Djokovic advances

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic sped into the Paris Masters semifinals by demolishing seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.

Djokovic, last year's runner-up, is bidding for the year-ending No. 1 ranking. He next plays U.S. Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, and leads the unseeded Bulgarian 8-1 in their career meetings with the only defeat coming on outdoor clay six years ago.