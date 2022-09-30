Canada's Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to reach Korea Open semifinals
Richmond Hill, Ont., native will next face American Jenson Brooksby on Friday
Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday in Seoul.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points.
Dominant Denis 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/denis_shapo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@denis_shapo</a> hits all the high notes and takes out Radu Albot, 6-2 6-2 in Seoul. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KoreaOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KoreaOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/vTbqxw4Opj">pic.twitter.com/vTbqxw4Opj</a>—@TennisTV
Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match.
Shapovalov, the fourth seed in the tournament, will next go head-to-head against Jenson Brooksby on Friday.
WATCH l Shapovalov defeats Munar in round of 16:
