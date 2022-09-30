Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to reach Korea Open semifinals

Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday in Seoul.

Richmond Hill, Ont., native will next face American Jenson Brooksby on Friday

Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates after winning a point during his 6-2, 6-2 quarter-final victory over Moldova's Radu Albot on Friday at the Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea. (Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press)

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points.

Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match.

The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thursday's quarter-final.

Shapovalov, the fourth seed in the tournament, will next go head-to-head against Jenson Brooksby on Friday.

