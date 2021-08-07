Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime get first-round byes at National Bank Open
Pospisil to face first-round qualifier as Andreescu looks to defend 2019 title
Canada's Denis Shapovalov says he's feeling confident heading into next week's National Bank Open in Toronto.
The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., comes into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will have a bye through the first round.
Shapovalov says he's taken momentum out of Wimbledon where last month he impressed many before falling to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime comes into the National Bank Open seeded ninth and also has a first-round bye, while Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver, the No. 53 seed, will face a qualifier in first-round action.
The women's tournament will take place in Montreal, with Canada's Bianca Andreescu looking to defend her 2019 title.
The event, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
