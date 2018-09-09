New
Serena Williams fined $17K for U.S. Open code violations
Serena Williams has been fined a total of $17,000 US for three code violations during the U.S. Open final. The tournament referee's office docked Williams $10,000 for "verbal abuse" of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket.
Punishments result from 'verbal abuse' of chair umpire and breaking her racket
The tournament referee's office docked Williams $10,000 for "verbal abuse" of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket. The money comes out of her prize money of $1.85 million as the runner-up. Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in Saturday's final.
Watch the controversial decision from the chair empire:
Williams clashed with Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially issued a warning for a code violation in the second set's second game for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.
