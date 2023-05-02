Tennis legend Serena Williams reveals 2nd pregnancy at Met Gala

Serena Williams is expecting her second child, the ostensibly retired tennis star announced Monday on Instagram.

Ahead of her attendance at the Met Gala in New York, Williams posted a photo of herself and husband Alexis Ohanian, with the caption, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

The couple have a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Williams, 41, last announced plans to step away from tennis in an effort to grow her family.

"Believe me," the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote in an August essay for Vogue magazine, "I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don't think it's fair. If I were a guy I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family."

Williams was also afforded more agency in announcing her pregnancy this time, sharing the news alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian in an interview with Vogue livestream host La La Anthony. The first time around, Williams publicly posted a picture in profile on Snapchat, captioned "20 weeks" — which she said was an accident.

Williams also said in her Vogue essay that she wanted to focus more on her business interests.

Following her loss in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Williams thanked the fans for "the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on," though she never officially closed the door on a potential return to the court.

Williams owns 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, the second-highest total in history, trailing only the 24 of Australia's Margaret Court.

The appearance at the Met Gala fits with one of Williams' other passions, fashion, as she has her own fashion line.