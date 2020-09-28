Serena Williams steps up in tiebreaker of opening straight-sets win in Paris

Sixth seed Serena Williams battled sluggish conditions to defeat fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-6(2) 6-0 to open her campaign at the French Open on Monday in Paris.

Playing against an opponent she defeated at the same stage at the U.S. Open less than a month ago, Williams found herself trailing twice in the opening set at the Court Philippe Chatrier but rallied each time to force a tiebreaker.

Williams, 39, started with three aces to win her opening game but the 102nd-ranked Ahn started moving better and chased down her opponent's heavy groundstrokes, which on most surfaces would have ended up as winners.

Ahn, who was making her main-draw debut at Roland Garros, went up 3-1 and served for the set at 5-4 but the 39-year-old Williams rallied each time to force a tiebreaker.

Williams, who has won three of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at Roland Garros, raised her level in the tiebreaker and did not look back from there, handing the hapless Ahn a bagel in the second set.

"The biggest difference was just confidence," Williams told reporters. "I just need to play with more confidence, like I'm Serena. So that was it.

"I just started playing like that, opening the court and moving and sliding. I do think her level dropped a little bit in the beginning of the second set and I took advantage of that."

28 of 36 unforced errors in 1st set

The American, bidding to match Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam titles, hit her 11th ace on her fifth matchpoint to seal the victory in an hour and 41 minutes.

Williams had 28 of her 36 unforced errors in the opening set while she hit 26 winners in all.

Next up for the American will be a second-round meeting against fellow mother Tsvetana Pironkova, who earlier beat Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-3.

"She's playing well but I am too. I'm ready to play her. She'll be ready to play me," Williams said of her next opponent. "It will be a long match, she will get a lot of balls back but so will I. I'll be ready."

Williams and Pironkova met in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open this month, when the Bulgarian went down in three sets.

"It's always exciting to face her, especially after our last match," said Pironkova. "We played three sets, it was very exciting match, so we'll see. I'm definitely very excited."

Thiem keeps rolling after U.S. Open title win

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

The third-seeded Austrian won his first major tournament at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago and is among the favourites again at Roland Garros after losing the past two finals to Rafael Nadal.

Thiem broke the imposing Croatian's serve six times in cool conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Cilic led 2-0 in the third set but Thiem reeled off the next five games before Cilic held again.

Thiem will next face American qualifier Jack Sock. He beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Kvitova looks strong early at Roland Garros

Petra Kvitova reached to the second round of the French Open after a 6-3, 7-5 win over Oceane Dodin under the new roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The two-time Wimbledon champion advanced from the first round for the 10th time in 11 appearances at Roland Garros. The Czech player's only first-round loss was in 2010. She was a semifinalist in 2012. She is ranked 11th and seeded seventh at Roland Garros.

A forehand hit wide by 118th-ranked Dodin gave Kvitova a break of serve in the second set. The 23-year-old Frenchwoman was playing the 30-year-old Kvitova for the first time.

Elsewhere on Monday: