Serena Williams bows out of upcoming Italian Open with Achilles injury
Serena Williams bows out of upcoming Italian Open with Achilles injury

Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organizers at the Foro Italico announced Saturday.

U.S. Open finalists Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev have withdrawn on men's side

The Associated Press ·
American Serena Williams has pulled out of the Italian Open, slated to begin Monday, that hampered her during Thursday's U.S. Open semifinal loss to Victoria Azarenka. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organizers at the Foro Italico announced Saturday.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

"I regretfully must withdraw from the [Italian Open] due to an Achilles strain," Williams said. "I'm so humbled by the continuous support from my fans in Rome and I look forward to making my return soon."

The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins Monday.

Azarenka remained entered for Rome.

WATCH | Serena Williams ousted in U.S. Open semifinals:

After splitting the first two sets Serena Williams appeared to tweak her ankle.  The No. 3 seed would continue but eventually come up short as Victoria Azarenka moved on to the US Open final. 1:49

In the men's tournament, U.S. Open finalists Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev withdrew, as did Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Thiem in the semifinals in New York.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal headlines the field in the Italian capital, marking his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff. The Spaniard has been practising in Rome for several days.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the U.S. Open, is also entered.

The clay-court tournament in Rome is a warmup event for the French Open, which starts Sept. 27.

now