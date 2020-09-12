Serena Williams bows out of upcoming Italian Open with Achilles injury
U.S. Open finalists Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev have withdrawn on men's side
Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organizers at the Foro Italico announced Saturday.
Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.
"I regretfully must withdraw from the [Italian Open] due to an Achilles strain," Williams said. "I'm so humbled by the continuous support from my fans in Rome and I look forward to making my return soon."
The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins Monday.
Azarenka remained entered for Rome.
WATCH | Serena Williams ousted in U.S. Open semifinals:
In the men's tournament, U.S. Open finalists Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev withdrew, as did Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Thiem in the semifinals in New York.
Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal headlines the field in the Italian capital, marking his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff. The Spaniard has been practising in Rome for several days.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the U.S. Open, is also entered.
The clay-court tournament in Rome is a warmup event for the French Open, which starts Sept. 27.
