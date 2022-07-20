Williams sisters will play at National Bank Open in Toronto next month

Both Williams sisters will be back at the National Bank Open this year.

Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand slam tennis champion, was awarded a wildcard entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open, marking her first time playing in Toronto since 2019, and first WTA Tour singles action since last August.

"We are thrilled to have both Venus and Serena playing the National Bank Open this year," tournament director Karl Hale said in a statement. "They have meant a great deal to our sport and having them at a tournament really puts a spark in everyone from the fans, tournament staff, and even the other players.

"They're two of the greatest players in history and we look forward to hosting them in Toronto."

Venus Williams is a former world No. 1, a five-time Wimbledon champion, a 41-time WTA singles champion and Olympic gold medallist. She most recently played partnered with Britain's Jamie Murray in the 2022 Wimbledon mixed doubles draw.

"I love the city, the tournament, and I look forward to being back in Toronto," Williams said.

Toronto marks Serena Williams' first North American hard-court event in two years. The three-time champion in Toronto last played there in 2019, when she retired due to back spasms in the final against Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

Andreescu beat Serena Williams a month later in the U.S. Open final.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., also received a top-20 wildcard for the National Bank Open.

Three more wildcards will be distributed to Canadian players closer to the start of the tournament, which runs Aug. 6-14.