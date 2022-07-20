Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Williams sisters will play at National Bank Open in Toronto next month

Serena and Venus Williams will be back at the National Bank Open this year. The sisters last played in Toronto in 2019 when Serena retired due to back spasms in the final against Canada's Bianca Andreescu. Venus received a wildcard entry into this year's main draw.

Venus, 2019 champ Serena back after 3-year absence; Andreescu awarded wildcard

The Canadian Press ·
From left, Serena and Venus Williams will compete in next month's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto for the first time since 2019 when a teary-eyed Serena retired due to back spasms in the final. (Getty Images)

Both Williams sisters will be back at the National Bank Open this year.

Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand slam tennis champion, was awarded a wildcard entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open, marking her first time playing in Toronto since 2019, and first WTA Tour singles action since last August.

"We are thrilled to have both Venus and Serena playing the National Bank Open this year," tournament director Karl Hale said in a statement. "They have meant a great deal to our sport and having them at a tournament really puts a spark in everyone from the fans, tournament staff, and even the other players.

"They're two of the greatest players in history and we look forward to hosting them in Toronto."

Venus Williams is a former world No. 1, a five-time Wimbledon champion, a 41-time WTA singles champion and Olympic gold medallist. She most recently played partnered with Britain's Jamie Murray in the 2022 Wimbledon mixed doubles draw.

"I love the city, the tournament, and I look forward to being back in Toronto," Williams said.

Toronto marks Serena Williams' first North American hard-court event in two years. The three-time champion in Toronto last played there in 2019, when she retired due to back spasms in the final against Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

Andreescu beat Serena Williams a month later in the U.S. Open final.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., also received a top-20 wildcard for the National Bank Open.

Three more wildcards will be distributed to Canadian players closer to the start of the tournament, which runs Aug. 6-14.

